PETERBOROUGH — A court is dismissing the town’s former recreation director’s lawsuit that claimed he was wrongfully terminated.
Jeffrey King claims that he was fired by the town in August after he was accused of harassment and taking a “prurient” photograph at the town pool. King claims he was denied his due process rights to defend himself against false allegations when the town fired him “for cause.”
This week, Superior Court Judge Amy Messer ruled in favor of the town that King has no due process rights in New Hampshire as he was an “at will” employee, meaning that the town could fire him for cause, or no cause, at any point.
“The facts set forth in the complaint establish that (King) was an at-will employee. The complaint also establishes that (the town) provided (King) with notice and an opportunity to be heard. Although (King) takes issue with the nature and extent of the due process he received, he has failed to establish that he was entitled to more,” Messer wrote.
King was pursuing claims of wrongful termination and breach of good faith and fair dealing, and a claim for accrued vacation time. All of his claims are dismissed, though he may refile an amended complaint sometime in the next 30 days, according to Messer’s ruling.
According to King’s original lawsuit, Assistant Town Administrator Nicole MacStay was appointed to look into King over the summer after complaints were made that he had harassed recreation department staffers. King was placed on leave without ever being presented with a copy of the complaint, according to the lawsuit.
King was invited to attend a subsequent interview with MacStay and the town’s attorney, according to the lawsuit. He brought his own attorney, but was told his attorney was there as a witness and not able to offer King assistance as a legal advocate, according to the lawsuit. During the interview, he was told there had been a complaint, but was not given any details about the nature of the complaint, according to the lawsuit.
During the interview, MacStay reportedly told King that his work computer had been searched by Peterborough’s Information Technology Department, and he was presented with a photo of what appeared to be young girls in bathing suits, the lawsuit states.
“MacStay asserted, without a basis in fact, that the picture in question was prurient in nature,” King’s lawsuit states.
The photo shows children lounging at one of the town’s pools, and is one of thousands King said he took as part of his job as the recreation director, the lawsuit states. The parents of the children in the photo all signed waivers giving the town permission to use the photograph on the Recreation Department’s Facebook page, the lawsuit states.
King was subsequently told that MacStay’s investigative report recommended that he be fired, according to the suit. King was given the opportunity to make a case to the board of selectmen on Aug. 6 before they voted on the recommendation, but he was told he would not be allowed to present witnesses or cross examine the witnesses against him, the suit says.
King’s lawsuit states that under town policy, the Peterborough Recreation Committee must be part of any decision to fire King, but that the committee members were not allowed in the room when King made his defense. The board members did not question King, but heard his 20-minute defense before meeting behind closed doors with MacStay and Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett. The board then asked that the Recreation Committee present a written statement to be part of the record, the lawsuit states. The board then voted on Aug. 19 to fire King.