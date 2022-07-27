The former pharmacy director at Cheshire Medical Center must pay a $1,000 fine and take part in educational courses as part of a settlement agreement reached last week with the state pharmacy board.
The New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy suspended Melissa Siciliano’s license on March 30, after officials were notified more than 7 gallons of fentanyl solution were reported lost or unaccounted for at the medical center -- located in Keene -- over a four-month period from September 2021 to January 2022.
Siciliano's pharmacy license was reinstated in April, though she has since resigned from Cheshire Medical Center.
According to settlement documents, Siciliano admitted to failing to control all drugs issued or dispensed in the pharmacy and not properly supervising employees with prescriptions.
Along with the fine, the settlement agreement prevents Siciliano from working in a pharmacist-in-charge role for three years, and requires her to complete 16 hours of education courses within a year, covering subjects like controlled substance security, substance-abuse disorders, storage and documentation.
As part of the agreement, Siciliano is also required to cooperate with the continuing investigation into the missing drugs. She was not accused of involvement in taking the drugs.
Other hospital officials are also involved in the investigation.
Chief Nursing Officer Amy Matthews, DNP, RN, had her license suspended by the state Board of Nursing on May 26, but the emergency suspension was vacated following a June 23 hearing “to determine whether (Matthews) presented an imminent threat to public health, safety, or welfare,” according to the board.
According to a previous order, the amount of fentanyl solution lost or stolen was more than 583 bags — approximately 7.7 gallons — between September 2021 and January 2022. Additional fentanyl was reported lost or stolen between April 10 and May 7, for a total loss of 7.84 gallons.
A subsequent investigation attributed 303 lost bags to nurse Alexandra Towle, who admitted to taking the solution. The remaining 280 were unaccounted for during the winter surge of COVID-19, according to the order.
Towle signed a preliminary agreement not to practice in February. She died unexpectedly on March 3.
Hospital officials developed a corrective action plan to detect diversion and avoid losses, including training of nursing and pharmacy staff and daily accounting of its controlled substances, according to the emergency order.
Cheshire Medical Center officials previously released a statement saying it is working with government agencies as part of the ongoing investigation and is working to “refine our policies and protocols regarding the secure handling” of pharmaceuticals.