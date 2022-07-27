Cheshire Medical Center

The former pharmacy director at Cheshire Medical Center must pay a $1,000 fine and take part in educational courses as part of a settlement agreement reached last week with the state pharmacy board.

The New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy suspended Melissa Siciliano’s license on March 30, after officials were notified more than 7 gallons of fentanyl solution were reported lost or unaccounted for at the medical center -- located in Keene -- over a four-month period from September 2021 to January 2022.