Former Phillips Exeter Academy math teacher Szczesny “Jerzy” Kaminski is expected to plead guilty Friday to grooming and sexually assaulting a student at the prep school. He'll then start a minimum prison sentence of 12 years.

Kaminski, 62, is scheduled to appear at Rockingham County Superior Court at 11 a.m. and plead guilty to three charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of misdemeanor sexual assault.