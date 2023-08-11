Dennis Reed, 78, of Derry, a former youth sports coach and owner of SportsZone in Derry, will serve at least 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl when he was 58 and she was 16.
Reed was sentenced Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court to 25 to 50 years in New Hampshire state prison for nine counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and eight counts of sexual assault. Five years of his sentence may be suspended if he successfully completes the prison’s sex offender treatment program, according to the Rockingham County prosecutor.
Court documents, including victim statements, paint a picture of Reed as a father figure, boss and coach who used his position of power and authority to pressure the girl into sexual acts. The assaults occured between 2004 and 2007.
According to Reed’s defense attorney’s statement in court, Reed “cared for her deeply” and their relationship was not solely based on sex.
“It was a relationship, but it was about control, manipulation, ego and abuse,” Rockingham County Attorney Kristin Vartanian said Friday by phone. “We were very pleased that Judge St. Hillaire handed down a sentence that matches the seriousness of the offenses.”
The power dynamic in their years-long relationship changed the level of impact on the victim, Vartanian said.
Reed has also been charged with witness tampering based on calls he made from jail in February and March to an alleged co-conspirator, Jerry Faulkner. That case has not yet been tried.
Reed’s defense attorney, Michael Iacopino, did not return a phone call on Friday, but was reported to have called Reed’s 25-year sentence “a death sentence” on Thursday.
“This was a very lengthy trial,” said Vartanian, based on nearly 15,000 pages of discovery and an extensive investigation by Derry police.
“The court heard what they needed to hear,” said Derry Police Capt. Vern Thomas. In addition to emotional testimony provided by the victim, “We talked to dozens of people over a period of time who are adults now, but youths at the time. There were a lot of places to look. With a sports facility going on, we knew there was access to young people.”
Documents from court proceedings in 2019 alleged that the sexual assaults occurred at Reed’s home, a movie theater and SportsZone. In 2002, when the victim was 11, she began taking private basketball lessons from Reed. In 2018, when she was 29, she filed a 25-page lawsuit, alleging that Reed had groomed her for sexual activity.
According to the suit, Reed “began giving her gifts of money and jewelry as a way to further control her and induce her to capitulate to his own sexual desires.” The victim claimed that Reed sent her notes, letters and cards signed with “love,” “coach” and “dad,” and said Reed began sexually touching her when she was 15, before and after lessons at the SportsZone.
The 2018 suit, filed by Portsmouth attorney John Sherman, also alleged that the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) failed to supervise and monitor Reed, “which empowered and emboldened him to continue his conduct and, in fact, increase the severity of his abuse.”
According to media reports, Judge St. Hilaire indicated the content of a phone call Reed made from jail led him to impose this sentence he did. It showed that Reed did not respect the jury’s decision and was not taking responsibility for his actions.
Media reports said that Reed addressed his wife, children and grandchildren in court on Thursday, and included a message for the victim: “I am sorry. I recognize that won’t change much for you but I do apologize … I made a terrible mistake that I will forever regret. I was the adult, I bear the responsibility for failing to walk away. For this I’ve asked for God forgiveness. And I pray one day you will forgive me as well.”