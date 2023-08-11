Dennis Reed, 78, of Derry, a former youth sports coach and owner of SportsZone in Derry, will serve at least 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl when he was 58 and she was 16.

Reed was sentenced Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court to 25 to 50 years in New Hampshire state prison for nine counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and eight counts of sexual assault. Five years of his sentence may be suspended if he successfully completes the prison’s sex offender treatment program, according to the Rockingham County prosecutor.