The New Hampshire Supreme Court has previously granted former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn a new trial on two domestic violence related convictions and soon will consider whether to do the same on two more.

In August 2018, the Attorney General’s Office said Woodburn, 58, who represented District 1 in the NH Senate for six years and at one point had been the Democratic minority leader in that body, had committed nine offenses, all of which were misdemeanors, upon his intimate partner between Aug. 10, 2017, and June 9, 2018.