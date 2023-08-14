Former District 1 state Sen. Jeff Woodburn appears July 13, 2021 in Coos County Superior Court for sentencing on four convictions related to incidents of domestic violence that occurred between Aug. 10, 2017 and June 8, 2018. Woodburn successfully appealed two assault convictions to the NH Supreme Court, which granted him a new trial on them and he is expected to soon make that same request of the high court on two criminal mischief convictions.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has previously granted former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn a new trial on two domestic violence related convictions and soon will consider whether to do the same on two more.
In August 2018, the Attorney General’s Office said Woodburn, 58, who represented District 1 in the NH Senate for six years and at one point had been the Democratic minority leader in that body, had committed nine offenses, all of which were misdemeanors, upon his intimate partner between Aug. 10, 2017, and June 9, 2018.
A Coos County jury in 2021 found Woodburn not guilty on five of the charges but guilty on two counts of criminal mischief and on a count each of domestic violence, simple assault/bodily injury and of simple assault, physical contact/bodily injury.
After the trial, Woodburn who had previously also served in the NH House of Representatives, appealed his conviction on the assault charges to the NH Supreme Court, which agreed that trial judge Peter Bornstein erred in not allowing Woodburn to argue self-defense.
A retrial on the assault charges has been scheduled for March 12, 2024 and, according to court documents, is scheduled to last three days.
More recently, Woodburn, who is represented by attorney Mark Sisti, filed a motion with the Coos County Superior Court asking for a new trial on the criminal mischief convictions, claiming inadequate counsel because his then attorney should have sought to break up the case into multiple trials because the alleged offenses occurred on different occasions.
Woodburn also asked that his sentence on the criminal mischief convictions of up to 12 months in the Coos County House of Corrections be amended because he did not have a criminal record prior to the charges brought against him in 2017.
During an Aug. 10 hearing on both motions in Coos County Superior Court, Bornstein denied Woodburn’s request for a new trial on the criminal mischief convictions and also denied his request on sentencing. Bornstein did, however, agree to stay the imposition of the sentences “pending the final disposition of his appeal of the Court's order denying his Motion for New Trial,” according to court documents.
Woodburn did not return a call seeking a comment on Bornstein’s rulings, but Sisti on Monday said that he is finishing a notice of appeal to the NH Supreme Court that should be filed within a week.
Asked how he felt about his client’s chances for getting a new trial on the criminal mischief convictions, Sisti replied that “I don’t try to predict the outcome of a case.”
Sisti did say, though, that neither he nor Woodburn believed all nine charges should have been initially adjudicated at one trial because it was prejudicial to Woodburn.