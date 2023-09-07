Trump advisor Peter Navarro departs federal court following contempt of Congress trial in Washington

Peter Navarro, adviser to former President Donald Trump, faces reporters after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, following his trial at U.S. District Court in Washington on Thursday.

 LEAH MILLIS/Reuters

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro was found guilty on Thursday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House of Representatives committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

A 12-member jury convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after he refused to testify or turn over documents to the Democratic-led House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters and broader attempts by Trump, a Republican, to reverse his 2020 election defeat.