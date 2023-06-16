The former first lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands helped financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein deal with the local bureaucracy, and she even received his input on new sex offender laws, JPMorgan Chase argues in its latest court filings.

A lawsuit brought by the Virgin Islands attorney general accuses JPMorgan of providing money for Epstein's sex-trafficking operation while failing to heed warnings about suspicious activity. But court documents filed Thursday by JPMorgan argue that the U.S. territory's own government helped Epstein.