A judge has rejected a $5.3 million lawsuit filed by a former UNH law school student who claimed he was treated unfairly following an allegation that he stole four bottles of wine at a Halloween party.
Boston resident Joel Mateo had taken a leave of absence rather than face a hearing in front of school officials into the fall 2014 theft. Mateo applied for readmission to the school for the fall 2018 semester but was rejected.
UNH Law had disclosed to two other law schools that Mateo was not a student in good standing because of his unresolved conduct code allegation.
His suit alleges violations of due process and defamation.
On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that UNH Law properly followed school policy when it required Mateo to reapply to the school because his leave had exceeded a year.
Mateo has told school officials that he drank too much and left money to pay for the wine. But he said he did not remember attending the on-campus Halloween 2014 party.
Barbadoro issued summary judgment rulings on all counts, which UNH Law had requested. The judge ordered the case closed.
The suit was filed in 2018, a year before the school changed its name to UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.