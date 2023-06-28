FILE PHOTO: A man, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Neely, is placed in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a subway train, in New York City

NEW YORK - The former U.S. Marine sergeant accused of fatally strangling Jordan Neely, a homeless man, in a chokehold in a New York subway car last month pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in court on Wednesday.

Daniel Penny, 24, was captured in videos recorded by bystanders putting Neely in a chokehold from behind for several minutes on May 1 while they rode on a subway train in Manhattan.