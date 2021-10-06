Judith M. Tautenhan, who served as Warren town administrator and also worked for the South Main Street Water District in Warren, pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing from both and was ordered to make restitution of nearly $33,000.
Tautenhan appeared before Judge Peter Bornstein in Grafton County Superior Court for a plea-and-sentencing hearing.
According to court documents, Tautenhan, who lives in Rumney, on March 15 filed an acknowledgment and waiver of rights with the court indicating her decision to plead guilty.
On the charge of theft from the Water District on July 1, 2016, Bornstein sentenced Tautenhan to between one and three years in the New Hampshire State Prison, with the minimum and maximum terms suspended for five years. He ordered her to repay $5,600 to the Water District by Oct. 22.
On three of four charges of theft from the town, Bornstein similarly sentenced Tautenhan to between one and three years in state prison, suspending the sentences for five years.
On the fourth charge, however, Bornstein sentenced Tautenhan to begin serving 12 months in the Grafton House of Corrections immediately, with six months suspended for two years.
He also ordered her to make restitution of $22,908 to Primex, the NH Public Risk Management Exchange, and of $4,399.47 to the Town of Warren.
The Grafton County Attorney’s Office said it has no objection if the Grafton House of Corrections allows Tautenhan to serve her time on administrative-home confinement.
The guidelines also state that “Defendant shall not hold a financial or fiduciary position for five years from the date of sentence.”
Tautenhan began working as Warren town administrator in May 2014 and later also worked for the Water District; she resigned as town administrator in May 2018.
She was indicted by a Grafton County grand jury on July 20, 2018 on charges in connection with the Water District’s finances, including exercising “unauthorized control over the property of another…” as well as falsifying physical evidence and making a false return, report or statement.
In October 2019, the grand jury indicted Tautenhan on the four theft-by-unauthorized-taking charges, alleging that she made deposits of town funds into her bank account and that she also made unauthorized purchases on the town’s credit card.
