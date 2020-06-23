Four of the more than 90 potential class members identified in the $14 million class-action lawsuit brought against Dartmouth College have dropped from the case as it heads to a final hearing.
The college settled the lawsuit last year after nine former Dartmouth psychology students alleged three Psychology and Brain Science professors harassed and assaulted students, and the college did little to intervene.
The students — Kristina Rapuano, Vassiki Chauhan, Sasha Brietzke, Annemarie Brown, Andrea Courtney, Marissa Evans, and three women identified as Jane Doe, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 — were all students in the department of psychology and brain studies. As part of the penalty phase of the case, more than 90 potential class members were identified to potentially receive some of the settlement, which is estimated at $75,000 a person.
The class members who dropped out are not identified in the court documents. By dropping out of the class, they retain the right to pursue their own legal cases against the college under the terms of the settlement agreement.
Austin Webbert of Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, declined to comment Tuesday. Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications, did not know why the women dropped out of the case.
“We cannot speculate on their reasons for withdrawing,” Lawrence said.
The lawsuit alleged the women faced a wall of demeaning comments and unprofessional discussions about their personal lives from three former professors -- Todd Heatherton, William Kelley and Paul Whalen. Heatherton retired, and Kelley and Whalen resigned in July 2018. Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon has said in a statement the three will never be allowed back on campus.
The department was characterized by pressure to drink heavily, lewd discussions about students’ bodies and sex lives, and boundary-crossing gatherings such as hot tub parties at the home of one of the professors, according to the complaint. If students declined to participate, the complaint said the professors withheld academic advising and support.
Two students said two of the professors pressured them to drink to excess and then sexually assaulted them. The complaint says the students were profoundly affected by the harassment and assaults, both in terms of their careers and their mental health. Two of the plaintiffs attempted suicide, the complaint said.
A federal judge is expected to decide whether the settlement will be accepted, and a hearing on the proposed settlement is slated for next month in the United States District Court in Concord.
The college adopted a new sexual conduct policy last year in the wake of the Psychology and Brain Sciences lawsuit, one that applies the same set of rules to students, faculty and staff in a major change from the previous rules.
The new policy defines prohibited conduct as sexual and gender-based harassment, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, relationship and interpersonal violence, provision of alcohol and/or other drugs for purposes of prohibited conduct, and stalking; retaliation against an individual for making a report of prohibited conduct or for participating in an investigation or resolution of an alleged violation of this policy; and the exertion of power, supervision, or authority by one individual over another in relationships of a sexual or intimate nature.