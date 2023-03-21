WILMINGTON, Delaware — Lawyers for Fox Corp. faced a skeptical judge on Tuesday as they sought to block a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems from going to trial, while the voting-technology company accused Fox News of airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew were false.

Both sides made presentations during a hearing in Wilmington before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, asking him to rule in their favor on various legal questions rather than proceeding to a full trial scheduled to start on April 17.