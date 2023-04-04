Fox News said Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo and other top on-air personalities will be available to testify as it defends itself against a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit claiming it lied about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter filed on Tuesday in Delaware Superior Court, Fox said the hosts are among 11 people the cable television network intends to make available at trial, in a case brought by Dominion Voting Systems.