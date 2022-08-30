Fox News's headquarters in Manhattan

The exterior of Fox News's headquarters in Manhattan includes an image of Tucker Carlson, who was deposed in a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems.  

 Jeenah Moon/Washington Post

Some of the biggest stars on Fox News are being compelled to answer questions about their coverage of the 2020 presidential election as a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from an election technology company that claims its reputation was ruined by the network's airing of baseless fraud allegations picks up steam.

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems last week questioned hosts Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson, while Sean Hannity and former Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs are scheduled for depositions Tuesday, according to court filings.