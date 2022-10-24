A student-athlete wants a judge to force Franklin Pierce University to reinstate him to the college and rescind a three-semester suspension that followed allegations of dating violence involving another student.
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court uses the pseudonym John Doe for the plaintiff but describes him as a Minnesota resident who started at FPU on a basketball scholarship and was in his senior year when suspended this past spring.
The girlfriend in question, who graduated in the spring, is named by another pseudonym, Sally Smith.
The lawsuit describes a toxic, on-again-off again relationship that included allegations of abusive behavior and physical and sexual assaults.
But the gist of the lawsuit faults Franklin Pierce for the way it handled its Title IX investigation once Smith filed a formal complaint on Oct. 27, 2021. The lawsuit said the school violated its own rules governing investigations, pre-hearings and hearings. It also questions whether gender bias came to play.
"Across the country, there have been many, many other schools where students were not afforded basic due process," said Doe's attorney, Ted Lothstein, who would not comment further.
The university hired a Boston lawyer to investigate the case.
In court filings, lawyers for the university said it handled the matter according to law and college procedures.
“FPU gave (Doe) ample and full opportunity to a fair and impartial disciplinary hearing, which resulted in most of the charges being dismissed against him, as well as a fair and impartial appeal,” their response reads. A college spokesman provided no additional comment.
A hearing on a request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Dec. 20 in front of Judge Paul Barbadoro.
The Ravens play men’s basketball at the Division II NCAA level and compete in the New England 10 Conference. Their first game is scheduled for Nov. 12 against Holy Family University at home.
In their filings, Doe's lawyers faulted the FPU investigator for interviewing Doe only once but interviewing Smith twice, which allowed her to repair her credibility. The university did not timely provide Doe with a detailed list of the allegations – 20 in total – against him.
And the university did not pursue actions against Smith when she committed crimes against Doe, including hitting him, biting him, stealing his cellphone and surreptitiously recording him, the complaint reads.
According to the lawsuit, Smith accused Doe of “[p]hysical dragging, suffocation, and sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2021, as well as other forms of physical and emotional abuse throughout your relationship.”
The lawsuit seeks to shield the names of the two, given the "serious and false nature of the allegations against (Doe), and in order to protect his privacy interests." Other filings included their physical descriptions: He is 6-foot, 8-inches and weighs 220 pounds. She is 5-foot, 3-inches and 135 pounds.
Doe was an Eagle Scout in his home state of Minnesota, and he played on an American Athletic Union team that won the state championship in 2015, his lawsuit reads.
Franklin Pierce offered him a full athletic scholarship but changed it to a part athletic, part academic scholarship after his first year. He was on track to graduate in December 2022.
He has two more years of NCAA eligibility and hoped to use that in graduate school. He also hoped to play basketball professionally, either in the United States or overseas.
Filings do not provide a similar biography of Smith.
The suit seeks Doe's reinstatement to the college, his ability to live on the Rindge campus and restoration of his full scholarship. It also seeks unspecified damages.