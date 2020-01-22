MANCHESTER -- A plot to frame a romantic rival by planting child sexual abuse images in a city apartment has a Salem man headed to state prison for three to 10 years.
After Kenyoun Gifford's long-time girlfriend left him for one of her co-workers, he sent the romantic rival - Brian W. Johnson Jr. of Manchester - a cryptic warning. "Wait for the punch line. Trust me, you're not gonna want to miss it."
But it was Gifford who found himself the butt of his own cruel joke Wednesday as he pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary. Hillsborough County prosecutors dropped seven charges, including dissemination of child sexual abuse images, under a plea agreement that will see Gifford sentenced next month to three to 10 years behind bars.
"You must appear ready to go into jail for a long time," Judge Diane Nicolosi told Gifford during the hearing. In addition to the jail time, Gifford was given a suspended prison sentence of 42 months to seven years, as well as two years of probation on each charge.
Johnson was in the court Wednesday for the punchline. Despite the impending prison time, Johnson was disappointed Gifford wasn't required to answer for disseminating the photos of children.
"At one point, it was in his hands," he said. "I totally believe he should have been charged with it."
Assistant Hillsborough Attorney John Harding said he couldn't discuss plea negotiations, but expressed satisfaction with the outcome.
"We got the sentence we wanted," he said.
Harding said he does not know what Gifford, 37, does for a living, but his Facebook page promotes R3-Kon.com, a firm that develops contingency plans people can activate if they are unexpectedly arrested. Listed services include rides, notification of contacts, attorney referrals and funds for expenses such as hotels. Monthly charges range from $5 to $120.
Gifford, who owns a $367,000 home on Haverhill Road in Salem, was able to quickly posted $50,000 cash bail after his arrest in July 2018. Reached at a telephone number listed on the website Wednesday afternoon, Gifford declined to comment.
"Not at this time," he said.
According to Harding, city police started receiving anonymous tips in the spring of 2018 that Johnson had child pornography in his Winter Street apartment.
In April, an anonymous caller reported a bleeding pedophile in the apartment who may be dead by the time police arrive. Concerned, officers found the word PEDO spray painted on the apartment door when they arrived. When no one answered their knocks, police broke down the door fearing Johnson could be injured. Instead, they found several images of the sexual abuse images in his apartment printed on computer paper.
The staged crime scene raised concerns from the start. Johnson had no computer or printer in his apartment, and, he told the Union Leader, he didn't hesitate to volunteer for a lie detector test.
Johnson told police that he was dating Gifford's old girlfriend and that Gifford had contacted him via text from different phone numbers in the past. One of the texts he received as the "punchline" quip.
Gifford, police learned, had also tracked down Johnson's friends, one of whom friend agreed to meet with him.
That friend police equipped with a recording device approved by the state Attorney General's office. During the recorded conversation, Gifford claimed to be a gang member, court papers said. He also spoke hypothetically about breaking into Johnson's apartment, waiting for him and stabbing him to death.
"It was all just him trying to sound bad," the friend, Cameron Kris-Chambers, told the Union Leader Wednesday.
Johnson, who works for a yogurt maker, said one of the biggest fallouts of the ordeal was that he ended up getting evicted from the apartment and losing his security deposit. He said he moved in with Gifford's ex-girlfriend, but they have since broken up. Police had also confiscated Johnson's Sony PlayStation as evidence, which had yet to be returned.
Johnson said the woman had been in a seven-year relationship with Gifford. She was unhappy, she began hanging out with Johnson, and they fell for each other. He corrected a reporter who suggested she left Gifford for him.
"I took her," he said.