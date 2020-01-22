MANCHESTER -- When his longtime girlfriend left him for one of her co-workers, Salem resident Kenyoun Gifford hatched a convoluted scheme to break into his rival's Manchester apartment and plant child pornography.
After making anonymous tips to police, Gifford texted his victim, "Wait for the punch line. Trust me, you're not gonna want to miss it."
Gifford heard the punch line himself Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court, where he pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary.
Hillsborough County prosecutors dropped seven charges, including dissemination of child sexual abuse images, under a plea agreement that will see Gifford sentenced next month to three to 10 years behind bars.
"You must appear ready to go into jail for a long time," Judge Diane Nicolosi told him. Besides the jail time, Gifford received a suspended prison sentence of 42 months to seven years, along with two years' probation on each charge.
The man Gifford targeted, Brian W. Johnson Jr. of Manchester, said he was disappointed Gifford also didn't answer for planting the children's images.
"At one point, it was in his hands," he said. "I totally believe he should have been charged with it."
Assistant Hillsborough Attorney John Harding said he couldn't discuss plea negotiations but was satisfied with the outcome.
"We got the sentence we wanted," he said.
Harding said he does not know what Gifford, 37, does for a living. His Facebook page promotes R3-Kon.com, a firm that develops contingency plans for people who are unexpectedly arrested. Listed services include rides, notification of contacts, attorney referrals and funds for expenses such as hotels. Monthly charges range from $5 to $120.
Gifford, who owns a $367,000 home on Haverhill Road in Salem, posted $50,000 cash bail after his arrest in July 2018. Reached at a telephone number listed on the website Wednesday afternoon, Gifford declined to comment.
"Not at this time," he said.
According to Harding, Manchester police started receiving anonymous tips in spring 2018 that Johnson had child pornography in his Winter Street apartment.
In April, an anonymous caller reported that an injured man he identified as a pedophile was bleeding to death in the apartment. When they arrived, concerned officers found the word "PEDO" spray-painted on the apartment door.
When no one answered, police broke down the door, fearing Johnson could be injured. Inside, they found several child sexual abuse images printed on computer paper.
The staged crime scene raised concerns from the start. Johnson had no computer or printer in his apartment, and he said he didn't hesitate to volunteer for a lie-detector test.
Johnson told police he was dating Gifford's old girlfriend and Gifford had contacted him by text from different phone numbers in the past. One of the texts he received contained the "punchline" quip.
Gifford, police learned, also tracked down Johnson's friends, one of whom agreed to meet with him.
Police equipped that friend with a recording device approved by the Attorney General's office. In the recorded conversation, Gifford claimed to be a gang member, court papers said. He also spoke hypothetically about breaking into Johnson's apartment, waiting for him and stabbing him to death.
"It was all just him trying to sound bad," the friend, Cameron Kris-Chambers, said Wednesday.
Johnson said the ordeal produced some personal fallout. He was evicted and lost his security deposit. He moved in with Gifford's ex-girlfriend, but they since have broken up. Police confiscated his Sony PlayStation as evidence, which has yet to be returned.
Johnson said the woman had been in a seven-year relationship with Gifford. She was unhappy, she began hanging out with Johnson, and they fell for each other.
"I took her," he said.