Scott Farah, the preacher's son who bilked millions from investors in the FRM Ponzi scheme, will stay in prison after the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire took steps to block a release that would have taken place on Monday.
Farah, who accepted a 15-year plea bargain in 2010, was scheduled to be freed from a minimum-security federal prison on Monday and sent to home confinement, according to federal prosecutors. But the U.S. Bureau of Prisons changed its mind after Scott Murray, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, objected to the release.
According to Murray's office, several victims had contacted his office when they heard of the pending release. In a statement, Murray praised the victims and the Bureau of Prisons for changing its decision.
"The sentence that Mr. Farah received was a just punishment for his crime and he should serve the balance of that sentence,” Murray said.
Farah, who is in his mid-50s, swindled more than $30 million from 150 investors, many of them members of the Center Harbor Christian Church, which his father led as pastor.
According to the appeals court paperwork, Farah wants to be released to care for his ailing father. His father, Robert Farah, was never prosecuted in the FRM scandal. But victims have said they felt pressured by Robert Farah to invest in FRM and shunned by church members when they questioned the Farah investment company, according to Union Leader archives.
Victims said Robert Farah frequently boasted of his son's success.
Federal prison officials and federal courts have been releasing inmates in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, following a March advisory by Attorney General William Barr that prioritizes home confinement for inmates susceptible to the disease.
At the prison in Loretto, Pa., Farah is already in the lowest possible custody level, a camp.
He is in charge of the GED program at Loretto and prepares inmates for the exams. He also runs the prison ministry and teaches other classes, according to his appeals document.
According to Murray's office, Farah had filed a court case seeking compassionate release, which a District Court judge has denied, and an appeal of that decision is before the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.
The decision by prison officials to release Farah was separate from the appeal, Murray's office said.
The office said that Murray contacted Bureau of Prison officials personally to ask them to reconsider. He noted that millions were stolen and the theft had a devastating impact on the victims.
Last Thursday, the Bureau of Prisons told Murray it has reconsidered and decided against home confinement.
The FRM scandal uncovered shortcomings in New Hampshire regulation of financial companies. An independent report later found "interagency rancor" between the three state agencies charged with oversight of financial companies: the Banking Department, the Bureau of Securities Regulation and the Justice Department.