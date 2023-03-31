Rapper Pras arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington

Grammy award-winning Fugees rapper Prakazrel (Pras) Michel, who is facing criminal charges in an alleged illegal lobbying campaign, arrives for opening arguments in his trial at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2023. 

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

A quarter-century ago, as a member of the pioneering hip-hop trio the Fugees, Pras Michél basked in the glow of two Grammy Awards the group received for its mega-platinum 1996 album, "The Score." This was the peak of his celebrity. After he, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill split up in 1997, Michél's solo career waned, and he turned to other profit-making ventures - including, a prosecutor said Thursday, illegally funneling $2 million in stolen foreign money into a U.S. presidential campaign and scheming to quash an FBI investigation of the corrupt Malaysian financier who supplied the cash.

Prakazrel "Pras" Michél, who turned 50 last fall, was rap royalty back in the day. Now, clad in a dark suit and striped tie, he sat in a federal courtroom in Washington, on trial in one of many legal cases arising tangentially from a gargantuan crime: the looting of roughly $4.5 billion from Malaysia's state-owned investment and development fund.