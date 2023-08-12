US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-AT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis attends an event at Atlanta Technical College in Atlanta on Aug. 3.

 Katelyn Myrick/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will begin presenting her 2020 elections interference case against former President Donald Trump and his allies to a grand jury early next week.

The timeline came into sharper focus on Saturday, when former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi separately confirmed that they received notifications they will testify on Tuesday.