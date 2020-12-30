The occupants of a Seabrook motel were recently forced to evacuate after gas service to the property was shut off as a result of code violations involving a water heater.
A Rockingham County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order on Dec. 21 to force the motel to make immediate repairs after finding that the gas appliances in one of the units at the Phoenicia Motor Inn at 131 Lafayette Road was unsafe and posed a “clear and imminent danger of carbon monoxide poisoning” to those staying in the unit and other occupants.
Seabrook officials took legal action against motel owners Kerry R. Chuang and Ying Chuang following an inspection on Dec. 16.
According to court documents, Code Enforcement Officer Lacey Fowler and Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence “Koko” Perkins discovered that the exterior wall of the unit was rotting around the chimney pipe used to vent the gas water heater.
Perkins feared that the wall supporting the vent could collapse and cause carbon monoxide to fill the unit and possibly pose a safety hazard to the occupants of the unit and other neighboring units.
A Unitil worker was called in and found other violations with the gas appliances that heat the property, prompting gas service to be shut down, court documents said.
“Because the property no longer had heat, temperatures were below freezing, and a winter snowstorm was expected, the deputy fire chief and I determined that the condition of the property constituted a clear and imminent danger to the life or health of occupants, and that the protection of life and health required vacating the premises,” Fowler wrote in a court affidavit.
The town indicated in court paperwork that the motel has 22 units and was believed to have more than 30 occupants.
Each occupant was notified by the fire and police departments that they would need to leave while Fowler and the town’s welfare director worked to find temporary shelter for those who didn’t have a place to stay. Many were put up at the Hampton Falls Inn.
In her order, Judge Marguerite Wageling gave the motel owners until Dec. 24 to hire a state-licensed gas fitter/plumber to repair or replace the gas appliances on the property.
Local officials returned to the property Tuesday to conduct a follow-up inspection. Neither Fowler nor Perkins could be reached for comment on the results of the latest inspection.
Kerry R. Chuang, one of the motel owners, said in an interview Tuesday that a company was hired to do the work and that it passed inspection.
Chuang said the motel was open again and added that while the evacuation was difficult for those who had to leave, “We, as owners, are suffering, too.”