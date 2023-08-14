A document posted and then taken down from the Fulton County, Georgia court website shows potential charges against former President Trump

A document briefly posted on and then taken down from the official Fulton County, Georgia, court website shows a list of potential felony charges against former President Donald Trump.

 JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ/reuters

The Fulton County, Georgia, court’s website briefly posted a document on Monday listing several criminal charges against former President Donald Trump that appeared related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, before taking the document down without explanation.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.