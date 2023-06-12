US-NEWS-GA-GUNMAKERS-LAWSUIT-GET

The factory of gun maker Sig Sauer near Exeter, New Hampshire, on June 4, 2022. 

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — The Georgia family of a professional baseball prospect who was shot to death has filed a lawsuit against the gun maker and the gun owner.

The Harrell family of Bainbridge claims SIG Sauer knew its guns could fire without anyone pulling the trigger, but failed to warn owners it could happen, according to the lawsuit filed this week in Decatur County Superior Court, near the Georgia-Florida line.