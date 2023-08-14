An Atlanta-area grand jury returned an indictment Monday night after hearing from witnesses earlier in the day in the probe into whether former president Donald Trump and his associates broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia. Who has been indicted and the exact charges are not yet known.
The high-profile investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, a Democrat, is widely expected to result in multiple charges for several defendants -- including Trump and several close associates.
At least two witnesses who had been expected to testify Tuesday revealed that they were called to the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday, signaling that investigators were closer to unveiling an indictment. Several key witnesses also have been spotted at the courthouse Monday waiting in the same room as some who have testified.
Willis launched the investigation in February 2021, weeks after audio leaked of a phone call between Trump and Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top election official. During the call, Trump said he wanted to "find" the votes needed to reverse Biden's narrow margin of victory in Georgia. Willis's investigation quickly expanded from there to other efforts by Trump or his sprawling network of supporters.
Trump has long decried the Georgia investigation as a "political witch hunt," defending his calls to Raffensperger and others as "perfect." Trump has intensified his attacks on Willis and other prosecutors examining his activities, describing them as "vicious, horrible people" and "mentally sick."
Trump has already been indicted three times, including earlier this month in a separate federal probe led by special counsel Jack Smith that covered some of the same ground as the Georgia investigation.