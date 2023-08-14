FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate Trump holds a campaign rally in Windham

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire last week.

 REBA SALDANHA/reuters

An Atlanta-area grand jury returned an indictment Monday night after hearing from witnesses earlier in the day in the probe into whether former president Donald Trump and his associates broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia. Who has been indicted and the exact charges are not yet known.

The high-profile investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, a Democrat, is widely expected to result in multiple charges for several defendants -- including Trump and several close associates.