FILE PHOTO: A view of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse and Superior Court of Fulton County in Atlanta, Georgia

A sheriff's vehicle passes by the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse and Superior Court of Fulton County in Atlanta on Thursday.

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Law enforcement officials were investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump's election interference probe in Georgia, after the names and addresses of grand jury members were shared online, the local sheriff's office said.

"Our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday.