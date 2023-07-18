Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump in Georgia in June. His legal team filed near-identical petitions before the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court last week.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed former president Donald Trump's petition to block an Atlanta-area district attorney from investigating him over allegations of 2020 election interference and to throw out evidence gathered by a special purpose grand jury in the case.

Trump's attorneys had asked Georgia's top court late Thursday to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) and her office from further probing whether Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in the state.