A Gilford woman is suing a specialty grocery store in Massachusetts after allegedly slipping and falling last year on a piece of prosciutto, and fracturing an ankle.
Alice Cohen is seeking $50,000 in damages from Eataly Boston, a specialty grocery store located at the Prudential Center on Boylston Street, in a lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.
“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit claims.
Cohen’s husband Ronald is listed in court documents as a plaintiff due to the “loss of consortium of his wife.”
Loss of consortium is a legal term referring to situations where an injured spouse is no longer able to give their spouse “the love, companionship, comfort, services, support, or intimate relations that they provided” prior to an accident, or in some cases death.
According to court documents, Alice and Ronald Cohen were shopping at Eataly Boston on Oct. 7, 2022, when Alice “approached an area of the premises where food samples were being offered to patrons.”
“As Plaintiff Alice Cohen approached the area she slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto on the floor injuring her left ankle resulting in fracture,” the lawsuit states. Alice Cohen suffered a left ankle sprain and distal fibular avulsion fracture, court documents show.
Prosciutto is an unsmoked, dry-cured ham, often sliced thin.
Attorney D. Michael Noonan of Shaheen and Gordon claims in court documents that “at all relevant times’ it is foreseeable that patrons and potential patrons of Eataly “would traverse the floors of its establishment.”
“Eataly Boston LLC owed a duty of care to Plaintiff and the general public to maintain its premises in a condition that would not create an unreasonable risk of harm to those lawfully on the premises and to ensure that the premises was safe for use by its customers,” court documents state.
According to a civil action cover sheet filed with the court as part of the lawsuit, the Cohens report having incurred over $7,500 in expenses as a result of the incident — including $2,104 in hospital expenses, $170 in doctor’s fees, and $5,265 in physical therapy expenses.
Eataly Boston LLC has until Dec. 11 to answer the complaint, according to the Suffolk Superior Court website.
No attorney representing Eataly Boston was listed as part of court documents available online. An attempt to reach a representative of the grocery store for comment Sunday was unsuccessful.