A Fairfax County judge in Virginia rejected an attempt Wednesday by former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., to evade a summons for his grand jury testimony in Georgia, where a Fulton County prosecutor is investigating efforts by supporters of then-President Trump to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis sought Gingrich’s testimony as an out-of-state witness for her special grand jury probe under the “Uniform Act,” which allows one state to secure witnesses from another state.