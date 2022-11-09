House Newt Gingrich

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and his attorney John A. Burlingame outside the Fairfax County courthouse Wednesday, after a judge ruled Gingrich must testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.  

 Tom Jackman/Washington Post

A Fairfax County judge rejected an attempt Wednesday by former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) to evade a summons for his grand jury testimony in Georgia, where a Fulton County prosecutor is investigating efforts by supporters of then-President Trump to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis sought Gingrich's testimony as an out-of-state witness for her special grand jury probe under the "Uniform Act," which allows one state to secure witnesses from another state. Fulton County Judge Robert C.I. McBurney then issued an order last month for Gingrich to appear before the special grand jury. A court in the state where the witness lives must then approve that order, known as a "certificate of material witness."