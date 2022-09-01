FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas arrives with his wife for a State Dinner for Australia’s Prime Minister Morrison at the White House in Washington

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas arrives with his wife, Ginni Thomas, for a State Dinner for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 20, 2019. 

 ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressed lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory not only in Arizona, as previously reported, but also in a second battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records law.

The Washington Post reported this year that Ginni Thomas emailed 29 Arizona state lawmakers, some of them twice, in November and December 2020. She urged them to set aside Biden's popular-vote victory and "choose" their own presidential electors, despite the fact that the responsibility for choosing electors rests with voters under Arizona state law.