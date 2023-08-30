FILE PHOTO: Rudy Giuliani exits U.S. District Court after a hearing in a defamation suit against him in Washington

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy accusations following the 2020 presidential election, a  judge in Washington ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell issued the order as a sanction against Giuliani for failing to turn over electronic records sought by the two Fulton County election workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, in the case.