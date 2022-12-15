Rudy Giuliani arrives at a courthouse in Atlanta

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, arrives at a courthouse to face a special grand jury regarding a probe into the 2020 election in Atlanta on Wednesday in a still image from video.

 JOHN DAVID MERCER/USA TODAY NETWORK

Rudy Giuliani violated at least one attorney ethics rule in his work on a failed lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results on behalf of then-U.S. President Donald Trump and should be disciplined, a District of Columbia attorney ethics committee said Thursday.

The committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility will recommend a specific penalty later for Giuliani, who faces accusations that he breached ethics rules against bringing frivolous lawsuits and harming the administration of justice. The panel could recommend disbarring him, suspending his D.C. law license or formally censuring him.