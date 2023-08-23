Brian Tevis arrives at the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Atlanta

Brian Tevis lawyer of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, leaves the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse, as former U.S. president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies face a deadline to surrender to the jail in the criminal case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accusing him and his associates of trying to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 23, 2023. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

 RICARDO ARDUENGO

ATLANTA -- Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani on Wednesday surrendered at a jail in Georgia's Fulton County to face state charges arising from actions he was accused of taking to overturn the former president's 2020 election loss.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was ordered to pay a $150,000 bond and not to intimidate any of his 18 co-defendants or witnesses in the case, according to court papers.