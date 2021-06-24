NEW YORK - New York state suspended Rudolph Giuliani from practicing law on Thursday, months after the former New York mayor battled to overturn the settled results of the presidential election on behalf of President Donald Trump.
The committee of First Department Appellate Division judges that made the determination said Giuliani is not fit to continue practicing law after he "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for [Trump] and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020." The panel issued a 33-page opinion on the matter.
The court's disciplinary committee, which fielded complaints against Giuliani and oversaw arguments in the case, said that his conduct "immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law," the opinion also said.
Retired judges John Leventhal and Barry Kamins defended Giuliani.
"This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest," they said in a statement. "We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."
Giuliani, also a former high-ranking prosecutor, is currently under investigation by the U.S. attorney's office in the Southern District of New York, an office he once headed, for potentially failing to register as a foreign agent in his dealings with Ukraine in recent years.
A search warrant allowing agents to seize 18 of his electronic devices from his home and office was executed in late April. He has adamantly denied wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine and on behalf of Trump.