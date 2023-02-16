FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Pichai testifies at House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

An upcoming Supreme Court case could answer one of the toughest questions of the internet age: Should online companies be held responsible for promoting harmful speech?

The case, Gonzalez v. Google, could upend the modern internet economy, sparing no online business. A ruling against Google will likely leave internet companies - from social media platforms to travel websites to online marketplaces - scrambling to reconfigure their businesses to avoid costly lawsuits.