Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

Harlan Crow, a billionaire and influential Republican donor who has for years lavished gifts and financial favors upon Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, denied having any sway over Thomas's judicial decisions and said they do not discuss court cases, in an interview published Monday with the Atlantic.

The gifts Thomas accepted from Crow over two decades have included luxury vacations around the globe - including travel on a superyacht and private jet - that were not disclosed by the justice, according to a ProPublica investigation last month. Subsequent investigations by ProPublica revealed that Crow had also paid the private school tuition for one of Thomas's relatives. It also reported that Thomas had failed to disclose a real estate deal in which Crow purchased and renovated a house where Thomas's mother was living.