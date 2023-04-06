WASHINGTON - Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, on Thursday issued a subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Donald Trump.

The subpoena, seeking Pomerantz's appearance before the committee for a deposition, is part of an investigation by Trump's allies in Congress into the conduct of the probe that resulted in the first-ever criminal charges brought against a former U.S. president.