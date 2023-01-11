LANCASTER — A Coos County Superior Court jury took about 90 minutes Wednesday to find a former substitute teacher at Gorham Middle-High School not guilty of a charge of strangulation stemming from a physical altercation with a student last February.
The jury, which was made up of two women and 10 men, found Nicholas Brooks, 72, of Berlin, not guilty of the second-degree assault charge, a Class B felony, as well as simple assault, a misdemeanor, for grabbing the then-14-year old student’s hand.
But the jury found Brooks guilty of two other counts of simple assault for grabbing the student’s sweatshirt and for pushing him against a wall during a math class in which Brooks was substituting for an absent paraeducator.
Public defender Simon Mayo, who represented Brooks, said his client will consider all his options but had no additional comment on the jury verdicts.
Mayo did note, however, that the simple assault convictions carry an enhanced penalty because they occurred in a Safe School Zone, and that could result in Brooks being sentenced to prison.
Most misdemeanors carry a maximum of 12 months incarceration, which is normally served in a county house of correction, not a state prison.
The jury received the case just before 1 p.m. and the clerk’s office announced at 2:34 p.m. that the proceedings were resuming shortly thereafter.
In their closing arguments, Mayo and Assistant County Attorney Scott Whitaker repeated positions they first voiced in opening statements Monday.
The defense painted the student as a defiant troublemaker with a long discipline history, who on Feb. 17, 2022, in teacher Jennie Roberge’s classroom, repeatedly ignored Brooks’s direction to hand over a fidget spinner.
Roberge had previously permitted the use of fidget spinners — as toy/tool intended to aid concentration — in her classroom, but Brooks was unaware of the practice, and when he saw the student tossing what appeared to be a ball to other students, Brooks intervened because he felt it was a distraction.
Brooks took the spinner from the student by force. In court, Brooks and Mayo cited a state law that allows substitute teachers and others who have responsibility over students to use force in certain situations, including to keep order — and claimed self-defense in reaction to what the student then did.
Brooks testified that the student crooked his hand into a claw and directed it at his head, specifically, Brooks believed, at his eyes. To fend off the possible blow, Brooks grabbed the student by his sweatshirt and pushed him down into a seat that was against the wall.
Brooks denied putting his hands on the student’s neck, but the student testified that he suffered impaired breathing as a result of Brooks’s action.
In his closing, Whitaker said Brooks was arrogant and ignorant by not asking Roberge or others about his responsibilities on the day of the confrontation and for presuming that his subsequent actions were proper.
Brooks’s “unauthorized contact,” said Whitaker, was outside the bounds of what “a reasonable person” would think prudent.
Mayo told the jury that if they thought the student was even a little responsible for creating the confrontation, then they must acquit Brooks.
Brooks, he said, was “dealing with a kid who’s out of control and he had to act quickly.”
It was interesting, Mayo observed, that all of the state’s student witnesses said they saw Brooks choke their classmate, but all three of the state’s adult witnesses, said Brooks did not choke him.
“So either the adults or mistaken or lying,” Mayo said, or all the students are.
Mayo summed up that Brooks went to GMHS in December to see if he could help as a substitute, adding, though that “he (Brooks) was there to maintain discipline. That’s what his role was.”
Whitaker said Brooks, who worked three years as a Berlin police officer in addition to stints as a bursar at universities in New Hampshire and Maine, unilaterally took on that disciplinary role.
On the date in question, the student “was bothering one person in that room,” said Whitaker: Brooks.