Nicholas Brooks
Nicholas Brooks, who was on trial for assaulting a student while working last year at Gorham Middle-High School, testified in his defense on Tuesday in Coos County Superior Court.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER — A Coos County Superior Court jury took about 90 minutes Wednesday to find a former substitute teacher at Gorham Middle-High School not guilty of a charge of strangulation stemming from a physical altercation with a student last February.

The jury, which was made up of two women and 10 men, found Nicholas Brooks, 72, of Berlin, not guilty of the second-degree assault charge, a Class B felony, as well as simple assault, a misdemeanor, for grabbing the then-14-year old student’s hand.