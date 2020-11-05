The Gorham Paper and Tissue and White Mountain Tissue companies have filed for bankruptcy and said they have an “asset purchase agreement” of $8.75 million with Behrens Investment Group.
The companies make “a range of tissue and towel products distributed to customers throughout North America” and are located within the century-old Gorham Paper Mill. It has had multiple owners, most recently Lynn Tilton’s Zohar III Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Wednesday evening.
Gorham Selectmen Chairman Mike Waddell said Thursday evening selectmen had met extensively with the parties involved in the bankruptcy and sale.
“And based on what was represented,” he said — no layoffs, no closure of the mill; and payment of an outstanding $450,000 municipal property-tax bill — “It sounds like a very good day for the town of Gorham.”
“I have to tell you that in sitting down with the folks who are engineering the aftermath of this bankruptcy, that I have never felt more positive about the future of the mill,” Waddell. said
Thirty years ago, the Gorham Mill was both the largest employer and taxpayer in Gorham, but now, Waddell said, there are supermarkets and restaurants with more employees.
Zohar bought the Gorham Mill out of bankruptcy in 2011.
In June 2012, the mill had more than 200 workers, while presently it has about 100.
“But we’re the last (paper mill) standing in Coos County and I have to tell you that when you look at all that’s happened in the last six months (because of the coronavirus pandemic) when you couldn’t buy toilet paper, you couldn’t get masks, you just have to hope that somebody higher up has figured out that America needs to make stuff and I hope that can happen here,” Waddell said.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said Thursday that he also met with the new owners of the Gorham Mill to talk about the facility’s future as a regional employer.
“They laid out exactly what they have in store for that mill,” which employs a fair number of Berlin residents, said Grenier. “They sent in engineers and had them in for four months. They know exactly what they’re getting into, exactly the condition of the real estate and they laid out specific plans to reduce energy costs.”
Bank of New Hampshire and New Hampshire’s Business Finance Authority are lenders to Gorham Paper and Tissue and White Mountain Tissue. In a news release, the two companies said they were “optimistic that [Behrens’] efforts will have a positive impact on the state of New Hampshire, employees and the local community.”
Benoit Lamontagne, the North Country industrial agent for the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said that the bankruptcy and sale will position the Gorham Mill for success and to remain “an integral component of the North Country economy.”
The Behrens team, he said, “brings the vision and resources to make it happen.”