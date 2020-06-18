Gov. Chris Sununu is asking a judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit over the state-of-emergency order he issued during the COVID-19 pandemic, which the plaintiff contends has outlived any necessity it might have had.
Although people may have opposing views on the current state of emergency and its associated executive orders, the governor has acted in good faith as an executive trying to protect the health and safety of its residents, Daniel Will, Sununu's legal counsel, argued during a court hearing on Thursday.
Andrew Cooper of Nashua is seeking a preliminary injunction against the state of emergency. In a separate action, he is challenging a face mask mandate issued by Nashua city officials.
Elected officials are entrusted with the protection of citizens' health and safety and are authorized to act accordingly, Will said.
"In addition, the governor has broad power during emergencies to take critical steps to protect the public ... and those statutes permit the governor to act in the decisive manner he has chosen," Will stated in court records filed at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.
During Thursday's virtual court hearing, Judge Jackie Colburn heard opposing viewpoints from several attorneys.
Robert Fojo, Cooper's attorney, said the state of emergency was declared to slow the spread of coronavirus. Although it has been in effect for more than 90 days, hospitals have not been overwhelmed with patients, he said.
Last week the state reported 1,400 active cases, which has dropped to fewer than 1,000, Fojo said.
Although the state prepared 1,000 hospital beds, only 62 are being used for COVID-19 patients, he said.
"We never came close to reaching that capacity. We never even scratched the surface," Fojo said.
Not to minimize the COVID-19-related deaths of more than 300 people, he said, but those numbers are similar to influenza or pneumonia rates from a few years ago.
The situation does not justify the continuing state of emergency, Fojo said.
Will said that Cooper, in his "voluminous complaint," never alleges that the state of emergency has caused him any injury. He simply disagrees with it.
Will said it is hard to argue that the plaintiff's dissent outweighs the public interest in combating the pandemic and protecting state residents' safety.
In challenging an ordinance adopted by Nashua aldermen requiring that face coverings be worn while in public buildings, restaurants, stores and businesses, Fojo alleged that it violates various provisions of the U.S. Constitution.
"This ordinance is ridiculously intrusive," he told the judge, saying the mandate is too broad.
Steve Bolton, the city's attorney, said the ordinance is not unduly restrictive.
"We want to reduce illness and death in the city of Nashua," said Bolton, who noted the ordinance was adopted to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus from person to person.
The government has a responsibility to save lives, suppress disease and prevent the overcrowding of hospitals, Bolton said.
Fojo said the World Health Organization recently reported that the spread of the virus among asymptomatic carriers is rare. He said that in New Hampshire, 95% of COVID-19 cases do not require hospitalization.
"Again, we do not have an emergency in this state," he said.
Colburn said he would take the two matters under consideration and rule later.