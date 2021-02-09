CONCORD -- A federal grand jury has indicted Ryder Winegar, the stay-at-home dad accused of making threats to members of Congress and a New Hampshire state representative, federal prosecutors said.
The grand jury handed up the seven counts against Amherst resident Ryder Winegar, 33, on Monday.
Winegar is accused of making the threats, which are laced with homophobic, racist and anti-Semitic slurs, between Dec. 14 and 17.
He has been jailed since his arrest on Jan. 11.
His attorney, Chuck Keefe of Nashua, did not reply to an email.
Winegar is an honorably discharged Navy veteran who lives in a two-story Amherst home with his wife and two preschool-aged children. The stay-at-home dad manages two rental properties in Manchester and earned a mathematics degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
Authorities discovered a cache of arms when they searched his home.
He is accused of leaving voicemail in congressional offices, warning the elected officials to get behind former President Donald Trump or "we're going to hang you until you die."
Scott Murray, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, announced the indictments Tuesday.