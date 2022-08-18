Greenland school officials said Thursday that they immediately contacted the company that provides bus service -- Ohio-based First Student -- when they became aware of the odd behavior of bus driver Michael Chick who is accused of stalking an 8-year-old boy.
First Student spoke to Chick, as did the Greenland school resource officer, and First Student moved Chick to a different bus route after officials became aware of initial concerns involving Chick and an 8-year-old student.
"The judgment made at the time was that this behavior was most appropriately addressed through a warning and clear guidance to the driver not to have contact with the family," reads a four-page frequently asked questions memo that Superintendent Stephen Zadravek provided to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The Union Leader had sought comment from Zadravec when the story broke about Chick's arrest. He provided the FAQs when contacted again Thursday.
The FAQ said warnings and a transfer to another route were taken during the April break, and the district wasn't aware of the criminal investigation until Aug. 8, a day before authorities announced Chick's arrest.
By that point, Chick was not driving a bus. Officials said they didn't release information about the investigation to ensure the likelihood of a viable prosecution.
"As such, this was not seen as an incident warranting widespread communication at the time," the FAQ reads.
The family of the alleged victim became alarmed when Chick sent their boy a get well card, gave gifts to him and his sister, and asked the parents to attend the boy's Little League game.
During a court hearing, federal prosecutor Kasey Weiland confirmed that Chick was actually transferred off the bus route in early May.
But Chick's contact with the boy continued, and much of the investigation against him involves video and audio recordings of conversations between Chick and the boy that took place after the transfer.
Weiland said she could not discuss why the boy was on Chick's bus.
School bus drivers are in short supply at school districts around the state.
According to the FAQ, First Student checked Chick's references, fingerprinted him and did an FBI check, as it does with all drivers.
The FAQ said the school district will establish a training regiment for grooming behaviors. The training will involve the school district and bus company.
They will also review all School Administrative Unit policies on transportation and student safety.
"In working with the bus company, we also will institute a threat assessment protocol should any similar concern be raised in the future. This is already common practice in schools when it comes to threats of gun violence," the statement reads.