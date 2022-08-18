Greenland school officials said Thursday that they immediately contacted the company that provides bus service -- Ohio-based First Student -- when they became aware of the odd behavior of bus driver Michael Chick who is accused of stalking an 8-year-old boy.

First Student spoke to Chick, as did the Greenland school resource officer, and First Student moved Chick to a different bus route after officials became aware of initial concerns involving Chick and an 8-year-old student.