Harvard Medical School in Boston, on Nov. 4, 2022. A former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue has been charged with alleged trafficking of human remains. 

 M. Scott Brauer/Zuma Press/TNS

BOSTON — One of two new lawsuits filed against Harvard in the wake of bombshell allegations a morgue employee was stealing and selling body parts donated to the university’s medical school reveals the employee may have identified as the “Grim Reaper.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on June 14 an alleged “nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary,” which implicated HMS morgue employee Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and four others, including his wife, Denise Lodge, 63.