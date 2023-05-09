Texas law enforcement officials said on Tuesday the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area shopping mall harbored "neo-Nazi ideation" but appeared to have singled out his victims randomly and without regard for race, age or sex.

The gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33, opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle on Saturday at the crowded Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas. The mass shooting ended several minutes later when police fatally shot the suspect.