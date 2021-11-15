The Gunstock Area Commission, which operates the Gunstock Mountain Resort, wants a judge to stop Tuesday’s meeting of the Belknap County Delegation at which three commissioners — a majority of the five-person body — said they expect to be illegally removed from their positions by a vindictive delegation.
In motions filed Nov. 11 in Belknap County Superior Court, the commissioners — Chair Gary Kiedaisch, Vice Chair Brian Gallagher and Rusty McLear — allege that the county delegation, which is the commission’s appointive body, intends to fire them in retaliation for their previously asking the delegation to remove colleague Peter Ness from the Gunstock commission because he allegedly had a conflict of interest and was abusive to employees.
The delegation’s vote to remove Kiedaisch, Gallagher and/or McLear would likely come at some point during what is described on the delegation’s webpage as a “public hearing related to Chapter Law of 1959 399:4, the Appointive Agency for the Gunstock Commission.”
The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the County Complex in Laconia and is to last until 7 p.m., at which time the delegation’s executive committee will meet.
Judge James O’Neill did not act on the Gunstock commissioners’ motion on Monday, but in theory he can do so right up until the delegation convenes its meeting Tuesday evening.
In court documents, the Gunstock commission, which is represented by the law firm of Devine, Millimet & Branch, P.A., said the potential removal of the three commissioners by the delegation would cause “irreparable harm” to the Gunstock commission.
The action would be a violation of the legislation that created the Gunstock commission, the court documents said, and it would be “retaliation for the GAC’s legitimate efforts to protect itself and Gunstock Mountain Resort from misconduct by Commissioner Ness.”
In October, the Gunstock commission voted to recommend that the delegation remove Ness because on several occasions, Ness — unsuccessfully — attempted to have Gunstock, which is owned by Belknap County, buy a snow-sports software package developed by his company. The commission also alleged that Ness had made disparaging remarks to several employees and had disrupted a ski instructor.
Led by its chairman, state Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont, and by state Rep. Norm Silber of Gilford, the delegation subsequently decided Ness should remain on the Gunstock commission.
Citing “how the Ness removal for cause hearing proceeded,” Kiedaisch, Gallagher and McLear said that it was “evident that the delegation does not intend to hold a fair and impartial hearing with respect to the three Commissioners that Rep Sylvia seeks to remove.”
The commissioners said that in a Nov. 6 notice to the delegation, Sylvia’s intent was to appoint “one or more new GAC Commissioners at the same hearing on November 16, 2021, and that Rep. Silber wants to ensure ‘his people’ have control of the GAC.”
The Gunstock commission wants to prevent that by O’Neill granting it both a preliminary and permanent injunction.
In the Nov. 6 notice to the delegation, Sylvia said an Oct. 25 request by the Gunstock commission to have him and Silber disqualified from voting on removing Ness may have not followed the law.
“There appears to be no record of a public meeting, nor non-public session in which this document had been authorized by GAC,” said Sylvia, adding that the request for disqualification “seems to have been produced to intimidate the delegation in an attempt to have them submit to the GAC demand to remove commissioner Ness. These actions raise grave concerns and possible questions of criminal activity.”