Six months into New Hampshire’s experiment with landlord-tenant mediation, advocates point to a healthy rate of solutions as evidence that the program should continue — and expand.
The mediation program started in February — almost a year into the pandemic — at the courts in Concord and Claremont. For landlord-tenant dispute cases in those areas, parties are offered the chance to use mediation, instead of a court hearing, to settle their differences.
“It’s a collaborative atmosphere, as opposed to a confrontational one,” said Margaret Huang, the state’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Coordinator.
Landlords and tenants were both struggling, said Judge David King, who oversees the mediation pilot program. It was clear the courts would eventually have to take on many eviction cases.
Agreements are reached in about four out of every five cases that go to mediation, King said.
Once landlords and tenants agree to mediation, the process is straightforward. The sessions take place on a telephone conference line, usually lasting 30 to 90 minutes.
“On the phone, people tend to be more civil,” Huang said. “People don’t want to interrupt each other on a call.”
The mediator lays out the ground rules.
Everyone is supposed to be honest and understand that they are not required to find a solution through mediation. The mediator is not a partisan in the debate and cannot give legal advice.
“At that point, the mediator has each party tell their side of what happened,” Huang said.
The mediator’s job, Huang said, is to get to the root of what each side cares about and make sure the sides know what the other needs.
Sometimes what people say they want is not the root of the problem, Huang said.
“If somebody says, “I want them to move out right now, you have to ask them what is behind that,” Huang said. Maybe the relationship has turned sour, or maybe the landlord wants to renovate or sell the property, he said.
The sessions stay civil, Huang said, but sometimes mediators hear the emotions behind a dispute. “We are dealing with people’s lives — as messy and complicated as they are,” Huang said.
Tenants often bring up the hot housing market and COVID-19, Huang said, and landlords say they need to pay mortgages on their rental properties.
Huang said mediators will bring up rental assistance if nonpayment is an issue or will offer other solutions. Eventually, most sessions reach a resolution. If the sides agree, the mediator puts it in writing and both parties sign. The agreement becomes binding once it is approved by the court.
But if mediation does not work, the parties can go forward with an adversarial hearing.
Between February and June, King said, 36 cases in Claremont and Concord were referred to mediation. Of those, 29 stayed in mediation and seven went through the normal court process.
Of the 29 cases that went through mediation, 23 reached an agreement.
King said he has been happy with the settlements. About half have resulted in tenants agreeing to pay back rent, about $2,700 on average, he said — which is more than the $1,500 landlords would have been able to get if they had gone to small-claims court. Much of this has come from the pool of emergency rental assistance made available as part of the December 2020 federal stimulus bill.
In a quarter of the cases, King said, the tenants have been able to stay in their homes indefinitely. In other cases, the mediation gave tenants more time to look for a new apartment before they were evicted.
“I consider it a big success,” King said.
Heading off eviction
The big drawback to mediation is that the process requires a lot of work from the court system. Mediation takes anywhere from half an hour to an hour and a half, King said, and scheduling can be difficult.
The mediation process may slow down the eviction process for landlords, but it is faster than a drawn-out appeal by a tenant, he said.
King said the courts do not currently have the funding it would take to roll out mediation statewide. But he thinks stimulus money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March could help fund an expansion.
One program King wants is mediation service before a landlord-tenant case gets to court. Mediation could be held by videoconference, he said, and would steer people toward rental assistance and other available aid.
If the mediation happens before a case is filed, King said both parties can avoid filing fees and attorneys’ fees. And, King said, tenants will not have an eviction on their records, which can make it more difficult to find a new apartment.
King said that process could work through 1,100 landlord-tenant disputes a year. The annual cost, he estimated, would be about $250,000 for additional staff, or about $227 per case.
King said he also wanted to expand the existing eviction mediation program to the state’s two largest courts, the district courts in Manchester and Nashua. He said mediation in just the Manchester and Nashua courts could handle 6,000 cases each year, at a cost of about $457,000 per year for the additional staff — less than $100 per case.
“When you spread it out over thousands of cases, it’s really pretty reasonable,” King said.
“We think it would have a lot of benefit, and help a lot of folks to stay in their housing units and not be evicted, and help landlords get paid.”