Half the inmates at the Valley Street jail in Manchester have tested positive for COVID-19, Jail Superintendent Willie Scurry said during a court hearing on Tuesday.
Scurry said that 102 of the jail’s 203 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 27 staff members have been infected, according to a tabulation of COVID-19 outbreaks released Tuesday by state health officials.
Scurry reported the number during a Hillsborough County Superior Court hearing demanded by an inmate challenging his pre-trial detention at Valley Street jail because of fears of COVID-19.
Daniel Samaria, 45, is on the quarantine ward, Unit 2D, and has COVID-19, which he contracted at the jail. Samaria, who faces a charge of manslaughter, complained that he has been locked in his cell for as long as 30 hours at a stretch.
“They’re treating us like we’re the problem,” Samaria said. “How is that fair? They brought it to us, and we’re getting blamed for it.”
Valley Street jail is the largest in the state. Last week, a judge criticized jail leadership for their cavalier attitude toward the deadly disease and ordered an inmate with Hepatitis-C and COVID-19 released on home confinement.
Meanwhile, defense lawyers are asking Hillsborough County officials to revise the jail’s longstanding policy of not passing through calls to their incarcerated clients. Unlike other New Hampshire jails, Valley Street jail staff only take messages from lawyers, whose clients must return their calls.
Several have written County Administrator Chad Monier, saying a policy change is warranted given the danger of COVID-19 at the jail.
“No attorney should be asked to choose between their health and safety and complying with their constitutional mandate to afford each client effective assistance of counsel,” read a statement released by the New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Likewise, no client should be isolated from his attorney, the statement read.
Scurry did not return an email seeking comment.
Hillsborough County Commission Chairman Toni Pappas said she wants to hear more about the lawyers’ request.
Scurry is expected to appear before county commissioners on Wednesday morning.
Large-scale testing of inmates at the facility started last week. On Sunday the New Hampshire National Guard was at the jail testing almost all inmates, according to Scurry.
Until November, inmates were prohibited from wearing masks in day rooms for security reasons, Scurry testified. He said it was important for jailers to identify inmates, and any inmate not wearing a mask would have been medically cleared, he said.