BRENTWOOD -- A lawyer for the Hampstead School District told a judge Thursday that the school board has a right to see a report on the findings of a $28,600 taxpayer-funded investigation into hostile work environment allegations.
Hampstead officials are embroiled in a legal fight with School Administrative Unit 55 after SAU board chairman Kimberly Farah refused to release the report to them even though it was paid for with district funds.
A a hearing Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court, Hampstead officials insisted the report is a public document and they ought to be able to see it under the state's right-to-know law.
Two members of the Hampstead School Board were interviewed during the independent investigation, along with two from the Timberlane Regional School Board. Timberlane and Hampstead are both part of the SAU, but voters from the Timberlane district have approved a plan to withdraw and create their own SAU next year.
Hampstead officials accuse Farah of giving the green light for the independent investigation by attorney Naomi Butterfield of Mitchell Municipal Group without authorization from the superintendent or a formal vote of the SAU board.
The issue of authorization was raised by Judge Marguerite Wageling at Thursday’s hearing. She questioned how Farah, on her own, could give the OK for the legal review.
Daniel Schwarz, the SAU board’s lawyer, said she was operating “under her authority” as chair of the board.
The investigation began last August after the resignation of Thomas Geary, the SAU’s former business operations coordinator.
School officials have said that his resignation letter alleged that some on the SAU board, which is made up of school board members from Hampstead and the Timberlane Regional School Board, created a hostile work environment.
At a meeting in December, Farah, a Timberlane member, announced that the investigation found “no merit” to the hostile work environment allegation. She offered no additional information and wouldn’t hand over a copy of the report when asked by the Hampstead board.
Schwarz, who filed a motion to dismiss the case, argues that the report is a work product and is confidential internal information protected by attorney-client privilege.
In this case, Wageling said that “if the client includes the board then that client should be entitled to look at what they apparently authorized and paid for.”
Michael Eaton, Hampstead’s attorney, insisted that by withholding the report from the Hampstead board and the SAU board “the public has no ability” to hold its elected officials accountable.
Wageling took the case under advisement and is expected to issue a ruling soon.