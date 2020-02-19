BRENTWOOD -- Hampstead school officials have taken legal action to try to force the head of the School Administrative Unit 55 board to hand over a $28,600 report on an investigation into allegations that the board created a hostile work environment and engaged in harassment.
The Hampstead School District and Hampstead School Board filed a petition Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court seeking public access to the report under the state’s right-to-know law.
Hampstead officials argue the taxpayer-funded report is a public document and they have a right to see what’s in it, especially since some of them were interviewed during the independent investigation.
The probe was launched in August after the resignation of Thomas Geary, the SAU’s former business operations coordinator.
While they have not identified Geary in public meetings, school officials have said his resignation letter alleged that the SAU board, which is made up of school board members from Hampstead and the Timberlane Regional School Board, created a hostile work environment.
Hampstead officials said in their petition that SAU 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler had also previously “informally” raised similar issues with the SAU board “specifically concerning allegations of a hostile work environment and/or harassment by the SAU 55 Board and certain individual board members.”
The SAU board's chairman, Kim Farah, a Timberlane member, announced at a meeting on Dec. 4 that the investigation was over and had found “no merit” to the hostile work environment allegation. She didn’t provide any additional information about the investigator’s findings.
The investigation was conducted by attorney Naomi Butterfield of Mitchell Municipal Group.
The report documented the findings and conclusions regarding the conduct of the SAU board and certain board members, but Hampstead officials say their requests for a copy have been turned down.
In their petition filed through attorney Michael G. Eaton, Hampstead officials claim that access has been denied by Farah and SAU 55’s legal counsel, Jackson Lewis PC.
They state that Farah is the only SAU board member who has refused access.
The SAU’s “refusal to allow the SAU 55 Board members to access and review the report ... forces petitioners to seek access to the report via alternative means,” the petition said.
Farah could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The New Hampshire Union Leader’s attempt to get a copy of the report was also denied in January after the paper filed a right-to-know request. In response, the SAU’s legal counsel claimed that the document is exempt under the right-to-know law because it is a “confidential record pertaining to internal personnel practices and constitutes confidential information as it is protected by the attorney-client privilege and/or work product doctrine.”
In their petition, Hampstead officials also suggested that politics may be at play.
“Petitioners believe that it is possible (SAU 55) and its chair are delaying SAU 55 Board members access to, and public disclosure of, the report to avoid a potential personal impact on upcoming local elections, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, or the subsequent organizational vote of the SAU, during which the board selects a chair and vice chair,” the petition said.
While they maintain that the report is a public document, Hampstead officials are willing to accept a copy that redacts the names and positions of some employees with privacy concerns.
Hampstead officials are asking the court to hold a hearing on the petition as soon as possible and to rule that the report is a public record.
They also want SAU 55 to pay their legal fees associated with filing the petition.
In addition, they proposed an alternative option in which a judge could review the report privately to “determine whether the report documents an investigation into the SAU 55 Board and individual board members or whether it constitutes an internal personnel practice.”