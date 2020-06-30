The estate of a New Ipswich couple killed in a head-on crash on Route 101 last year is suing a Hampton bar and two employees, alleging a repeat drunken driver who hit them was served multiple free drinks there and then told to leave.
The wrongful death suit filed in Rockingham County Superior Court accuses North Beach Bar and Grill and bartenders Lea Merrill and Keith D’Andrade of negligence in the deaths of John and Heidi Johnson on Jan. 10, 2019.
Prosecutors have said Ryan Kittredge was served six 16-ounce beers and four shots of liquor, and that his blood alcohol content was 0.209% — nearly 2½ times the legal limit — on the night of the crash. THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, was also found in his system.
The 31-year-old Derry man was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when he made a sudden U-turn while traveling westbound on Route 101 in Epping. He then headed eastbound in the westbound lane and struck the Johnsons, who were on their way home from watching a niece’s basketball game.
John Johnson had recently retired from his job as a Townsend, Mass., police sergeant.
Last October, Kittredge pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter, which covered both deaths, and two counts of reckless conduct. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.
According to the lawsuit filed by estate administrators Jennifer Hunt, Darrell Gyles and Bethany Molter, Kittredge and a friend had a round of drinks at Logan’s Run in Hampton before they went to North Beach Bar and Grill, where Merrill served Kittredge six Smuttynose beers and four rounds of shots over a 4½-hour period, most of which were given to him for free. The suit said he also drank half of another patron’s beer.
“Thus, North Beach Bar and Grill and Merrill had not only served Kittredge, it had actively encouraged him to become overly intoxicated by providing him with free drinks,” said the suit, which was filed through attorney Michael Noonan and seeks compensatory damages and other legal costs.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission cited the bar in January for overserving, providing free drinks, and refilling bottles, and took disciplinary action that included fines and a 30-day loss of its liquor license.
The suit said Merrill was fired shortly after the incident and that the Liquor Commission’s investigation found there were signs that Kittredge was intoxicated before he left.
It also alleges that D’Andrade, who was another bartender working that night, “had actual and/or constructive knowledge of Lea Merrill’s overserving of Kittredge and the intoxicating effect it had on him.”
D’Andrade told a liquor commission investigator that Kittredge was annoying other patrons, was seen measuring their body parts with a tape measure, and “spent the evening pushing people’s buttons about Trump and saying, ‘F- — the police,’” the suit said.
The suit said D’Andrade eventually told Kittredge and his friend that “it was time to leave” because he was annoying others.
“D’Andrade knew or should have known that Kittredge was intoxicated and that he was not in a position to safely operate a vehicle,” the suit said.
Kittredge admitted during his sentencing that he had allowed a bartender to “grossly overserve” him that night and that he had only purchased one drink.
“There were three full drinks in front of me when I pushed them away and had enough, but eventually my will power and restraint broke down along with my heart as the pressure to consume and my hopes to forget grew,” he said at the time.
Kittredge’s record includes convictions for driving while intoxicated in Nevada in 2012 and Conway in 2015.
Neither North Beach Bar and Grill, Merrill, nor D’Andrade have filed a formal response to the suit.
A representative from the bar could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.